Adele Wows Fans With An American Accent In The Promo Of Saturday Night Live

British singer-songwriter Adele is all set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend. What’s more exciting than this is the fact that she has aced the American accent in her first TV spot show. Don’t believe us? Well, scroll down and check out the latest promo of SNL.

Adele made her first appeared on SNL as a musical guest 12 years ago and this will be the first time she will be on any show. Fans of the singer are super excited to see her on the show and the latest promo is only making the wait seem longer.

Saturday Night Live took to Instagram and shared a promo of Adele. They wrote, “@adele hosts with musical guest @hermusicofficial this Saturday!”

At the start of the teaser, Adele, Kate McKinnon and musical guest HER debated over which ‘her’ is the guest Adele is referring to. In the latter half, Adele flaunts her AMricvan ascent by replying to show alum Kate McKinnon when she attempts the British ascent. The Hello singer has blown us with the line, “Oh my god! No worries, girlfriend!”

Speculations are hight regarding whether Adele will perform on Saturday Night Live. Adele’s last live show was in 2017, shortly before she pulled out of two shows after damaging her vocal cords. On the other hand, Gabriella Wilson aka HER will sing her new single Damage on the talk show.

A couple of days ago, Adele shared the news of making her debut as a Saturday Night Live host on Instagram. Sharing her excitement, she wrote, “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

How excited are you to see Adele on Saturday Night Live?

