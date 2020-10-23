Scream 5: Courteney Cox Looks Stellar As Gale Riley In These On-Set Pictures

Courteney Cox is back to work and these pictures captured from the sets is sure to make you excited. Courteney, who is still known for her role as Monica Geller from Friends, has transformed into the feisty journalist Gale Riley (nee Weathers) for her upcoming film, Scream 5. Scroll down for more.

Cox was clicked for the first time on the set of the fifth instalment in the Scream franchise in Wilmington, North Carolina on Thursday. As per the pictures doing the rounds on social media, she looked stunning.

Talking about Courteney Cox look in the stills, she looked focused in a tailored red blazer, culottes and matching stilettos. Her hair was styled sleek and her makeup consisted of smoky eye shadow and a rose lipstick.

From what we understand from the pictures, Courteney Cox’s Gale appeared to be hot on the trail of an investigative scoop in the intense scenes. Yellow police tape surrounded the path Gale walks as she goes to join forces with fellow returning stars Sidney Prescott aka Neve Campbell and ex David Arquette aka Sheriff Dwight ‘Dewey’ Riley. Check out the pics here:

Courteney Cox is reprising her role as the ambitious, strong-willed journalist and writer for the fifth time. She was initially introduced in the franchise as the antagonist, but later on, joined forces with Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) to investigate and stop the Ghostface murders.

Recently, actor Roger L Jackson revealed a behind the scenes detail of the forthcoming Scream 5. Roger, who provided the voice of the Ghostface killer since Scream 1 (1996), spoke about the infamous mask worn in the Scream franchise during a telephonic interview with Ghostface UK. He said, “‘What I will tell you is that the killer, the main killer, will not have the ultra-white mask.”

This statement has caught our attention and piqued our interest in Scream 5.

Talking about the film franchise, Scream 1 released in 1996. It was followed by Scream 2, Scream 3 and Scream 4 in 1997, 2000 and 2011 respectively. Post that, the film franchise was adapted into a television series and premiered in 2015. Season 2 of the television aired in 2016 and was followed by Resurrection in 2019.

