Even though Brad Pitt’s personal life is more interesting these days, it is his movie that is in the headlines today. The actor’s much talked about film Bullet Train is grabbing all eyeballs even before it’s release. And the reason is the addition of Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the ensemble cast.

Advertisement

David Leitch’s action movie’s cast is becoming a dream team. With Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji and now Aaron the movie is surely going to be a must-watch. We know you guys want all the details about this new passenger on board. Continue reading further for more details.

Advertisement

According to reports in Variety, Aaron Talor-Johnson is all set to join the ensemble cast of Brad Pitt starrer Bullet Train. The Sony Pictures project is based on Kotaro Isaka’s Japanese book Maria Beetle and centres on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo. Zak Olkewitz wrote the script.

Kelly McCormick is producing through 87North with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is executive producing along with Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP. Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Brad Pitt became a part of the project in early July. He had been weighing his options since winning his first acting Oscar for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for playing stuntman Cliff Booth. Pitt is also attached to co-star with Emma Stone on the Damien Chazelle movie Babylon, which is postponed to 2021. This opened his schedule for Bullet Train.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson most recently appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet opposite John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. He will next appear in the action-spy feature, The King’s Man, a prequel to the Kingsman film series. His other credits include A Million Little Pieces, David McKenzie’s Outlaw King, Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Godzilla, and Dave Lizewski’s Kick-Ass. The British actor began performing at age six and played a young Charlie Chaplin in the 2003 movie Shanghai Knights.

Well, his addition in the Brad Pitt starrer will surely grab more eyeballs, and the excitement to watch Bullet Trains amongst fans is already increasing. What do you think about the star-cast of the movie?

Must Read: Call Me By Your Name 2: Armie Hammer AKA Oliver Has An Update But…

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube