‘Oh, to see without my eyes, The first time that you kissed me…” no one can forget this sweet melody from Call Me By Your Name. Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet‘s blooming friendship and romance amid the exotic locals of old Italy was a cinematic treat. There’s a reason why people say it’s one of the best romantic movies made so far!

CMBYN is based on André Aciman’s 2007 novel of the same name. Director Luca Guadagnino brought the story to life and gave faces to Elio (Timothée) and Oliver (Armie). The story was full of fun, love, seduction, and mainly heartbreak. Who can ever forget Elio sitting and crying in front of the fireplace? The movie has one of the most heartbreaking endings ever!

Since the first movie’s success, everyone is waiting for the sequel. It has been 3 years since fans have been asking for Call Me By Your Name 2. Well, Armie Hammer has an update on the second film. However, it is not a cheerful one as his quotes mean we will have to wait longer.

In an interaction with Collider, Armie Hammer said, “It needs room to breathe. So many people are emotionally invested in the first Call Me by Your Name, that if you release the second one now, no matter what, you’re just setting yourself up for failure.”

The actor added, ” If you give us time like the story is supposed to happen if you give us that time, then we can come back when I’m in my 40s, and Timmy’s… 23 [laughs] then we can do it again then.”

Meanwhile, people love CMBYN also because of Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer’s chemistry. Earlier, the actors had revealed that before shooting for the film, the duo engaged in a steamy make-out session on the grass. That helped in bringing on the screen their magical bond and chemistry in the film.

Apart from that, Armie is receiving praises for his performance in Netflix’s latest film, Rebecca. He stars alongside Lily James in it. On the other hand, Timothée will be next seen in the sci-fi thriller, Dune.

Do you think there should be a sequel to Call Me By Your Name? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

