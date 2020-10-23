Not Heath Ledger Or Joaquin Phoenix, But Jared Leto’s Joker Sets THIS Record!

One of the reasons DC movies are such interesting to watch is because of their villains. Joker is one such well-written dark character in the comic. So far, the actors who played them have done a stupendous job in several films. Actors like Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix are often cited as people’s most favourite performance of clown prince of crime. Sadly, Jared Leto couldn’t win hearts when he portrayed the character in Suicide Squad (2016).

Yesterday came unexpected news that Jared is all set to reprise Joker for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. While some showed excitement, most of the fans are not pleased with this development. The news is yet to be confirmed by the makers, but the speculations are quite strong.

If Jared Leto plays Joker in Justice League, he’s creating a new record which neither Heath Ledger nor Joaquin Phoenix has created. If you remember, both the actors have played the clown prince of crime only once in their life – The Dark Knight and Joker, respectively. However, by being a part of Snyder Cut, Leto will be the only actor to play the character twice.

The third Batman film in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy would’ve witnessed Heath Ledger as Joker again. However, his untimely and unfortunate death changed everything. Similarly, Joaquin Phoenix’s standalone film released in 2019. So far, there are only rumours of the sequel and nothing is finalised yet. Hence, there’s no probability of him reprising the role so far. So the ball in is Jared Leto‘s court as the actor will now get another chance to win people’s trust with Justice League.

It would be interesting to see if the actor wins people’s hearts or disappoints yet again with his performance.

Meanwhile, Justice League will feature Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher. The Snyder Cut is said to be a 4 part series with a longer duration. The film will release on HBO Max on September 5, 2021.

What do you have to say about this new record by Jared Leto? Do you think his casting in Snyder Cut is appropriate? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

