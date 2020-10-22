Shark Tank: 5 Indian Entrepreneurs Whose Brilliant Ideas Would Have Definitely Secured A Deal!

Shark Tank, an Emmy award winning business-themed reality show that provides a platform for aspiring business tycoons to secure a financial investment that could dramatically change the face of their business. The “Sharks” are self-made multimillionaires who have built their empires from scratch, are an inspiration to thousands of young, budding entrepreneurs who want to forge their dreams into reality. Catch the new season of Shark Tank only on Voot Select and Colors Infinity every Saturday, to witness more of these revolutionary ideas.

Much like the Sharks, who single-handily built their massively successful companies from ground up, these 5 Indian entrepreneurs didn’t appear on Shark Tank, but their ground-breaking ideas have had a substantial impact on changing the world. These savvy businessmen took their businesses to new heights independently, but we think they would have definitely made their mark and secured an investment if they were on the Shark Tank stage.

Ajay Bhatt, creator of the USB drives

We’ve come a long way from floppy disks and CDs, and one of the primary people we need to thank is Ajay Bhatt. He’s Intel’s Chief Systems Technologist, and during his stint at the tech giant he was inspired to make technology easier durable. Initially, he pitched his ideas to tech giants like Apple and Microsoft and received an unenthusiastic response but now we cannot even imagine our lives without this gadget. USB drive is now a staple from schools to offices, making it a household essential.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm

Vijay Shekhar Sharma is one of India’s youngest billionaires, who changed the way Indians use currency forever. Paytm was created as a start-up, working in the largely unexplored space of digital payment. He had to take a loan of 8 lakhs and put in a lot of struggle to establish his brand. After finding some worthwhile investors, it finally picked up and the rest is history. The e-wallet has dramatic shifted the way Indians spend their money, which in today’s world is a massive boon. Shark Tank’s judges would’ve loved this idea.

Falguni Nayar, founder of Nykaa

One of the first of its kind in the country, Falguni Nayar found a cosmetic focused retail brands in India. She created a massively successful e-commerce portal, selling personal hygiene, cosmetic and lifestyle products across the country. Nayar is one of the most inspiring people in business, for amassing this massive empire and being one of the first women to do so.

Ritesh Agarwal, found of OYO Rooms

He became the world’s second youngest billionaire in 2020, and for good reasons. Oyo Rooms received a grant for 1 Lakh from the Theil Fellowship program in 2013, taking the budgeted hotel portal to new heights. Making the lives of frequent travellers much easier, Oyo provides a safe gateway for travellers looking to travel safely, easily, and most importantly, on a budget. This could’ve an easy yes for Sharks in the Shark Tank.

Hari Menon, founder of Big Basket

One of the finest online food and grocery e-portal, Big Basket has made our lives a lot easier, replacing the need for grocery shopping in real time. Despite the initial struggling, the e-commerce platform has a team of more than 3000 people across multiple cities in the country. Its valuated at 5,100 crores, making it one of the most successful businesses in the country.

Shark Tank fans, do you agree?

