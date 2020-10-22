Red Velvet’s Irene Apologizes: "I Am Very Ashamed Of My Poor Words"

Celebrities being caught in controversies is not something new. The recent celeb who has found herself in the midst of the same is South Korean singer and actress and Red Velvet member Bae Joo-Hyun aka Irene. Read on to know more about the controversy and what SM Entertainment has to say about it.

Earlier today, October 22, an Instagram post was uploaded by an editor and stylist Kang Kook Hwa about an unnamed celebrity. The post described an encounter in which she had been brought to tears by the celebrity’s harsh words. The said post also included the hashtags’ #psycho’ and ‘#monster.’

Irene recently took to Instagram and admitted to being the idol in editor Kang Kook Hwa’s account. A while ago, her label, SM Entertainment also released an official statement about the same.

Irene took to social media writing, “This is Irene. I sincerely apologize for hurting the stylist with my foolish attitude and careless words and actions. I received a lot of help from people who gave their effort for me to get to where I am now, and I regret that I hurt them greatly with my immature behavior. This incident has made me look back on the past, and I’m very ashamed of my poor words and actions, and I feel the importance of staff members once again. I’ll think and act more carefully, so this does not happen again. I’m truly sorry to the fans who support me and for causing worry because of this incident.” (As translated by AllKPop.com)

The site mentioned above also shared SM Entertainment’s official statement about Irene’s controversial behaviour. It read, “This is SM Entertainment. We would like to comment on the stylist’s post online about Irene. Irene sincerely apologized for the deep hurt she caused to the stylist because of her carelessness and emotional behavior when she met with her this afternoon, and she’s sorry for causing concern to many people with her immature behavior. We also feel responsible for this, and we’ll not forget the hard work of all the people and staff who collaborate with us and our artists, and we’ll try to prevent this from happening again to everyone who works with us. Once again, we apologize for causing concern.”

What are your thoughts on this controversy about Irene? Let us know in the comments.

