Robert Downey Jr needs no introduction! The man is a popular face all across the globe and as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, he has made his permanent place in people’s hearts. As he enjoys such sort of fame, he’s been lucky enough to get some lucrative deals ever in Hollywood. Reportedly, he made $75 million for his stint in Avengers: Endgame. Umm, that speaks volumes of how hefty it costs to cast him.

As per several reports, the actor possesses a net worth of $300 million and above. We so much money, you must be wondering how and where he must be spending his money and how’s his lifestyle. Well, for starter, let us enlighten you that his costliest watch is of $605,000. Is that enough?

Speaking about his eye-grabbing expenses, let’s start with his Windmill House in the Hamptons. Yes, out of his several luxurious mansions, this one is the most beautiful. As per thethings.com, the house costs around $10.5 million. Robert Downey Jr and his family often enjoy quality time here.

Speaking of a watch collection, Robert Downey Jr is said to possess a collection of worth $1 million. Can you imagine? He has Rolex GMT Master II Ghost watch ($25,000), Jaeger-LeCoultre AMVOX3 Tourbillon watch ($125,000). The most expensive one is the Greubel Forsey GMT Tourbillon which costs $605,000.

He has even purchased the Avengers Tower logo for $4,000. Not only this, but he even has Iron Man’s suit of $300,000. Not just watches, but the actor is also fond of luxurious cars. His Audi E-Tron GT Concept car and 1965 Chevy Corvette cost $75,000 and $79,000 respectively. In 2017, bought Malibu Mansion for $3.8 million. He purchased it from Avengers: Endgame fees. He also has $2.5 million’s mansion in Pacific Palisades. He is even fond of sneakers and spends a lot on them.

Pheew. Now that’s a King-sized life! Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, recently the actor has shared how difficult the Iron Man helmet would be to put on as his view used to get covered. RDJ shared this on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Robert Downey Jr said, “Initially it was — everything was really there. They wanted to spend as little as they could on CG replacement. So I remember this helmet went on… I put this helmet on and it slammed closed and I couldn’t see anything. And then these LED lights went on, and it was like Manchurian Candidate. I was absolutely blinded.”

