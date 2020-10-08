Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark To Make A Comeback In Secret Wars? EXPLOSIVE Deets!

Well, well, well! We all love Tony Stark 3000 & more, and it seems Robert Downey Jr is all set to surprise his fans by giving them a shock. Secret Wars, which was recently called as the biggest film of Marvel’s cinematic universe, could star Robert as Tony Stark.

How do you ask? How did we multiple Spider-Mans in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse? Parallel universe! Yes, the reports doing rounds state that the makers are set to take the help of parallel universe to bring Tony Stark back.

Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton is the man behind this stupendous report. His blog reads, “Not the Stark who died in Endgame but a Stark from a parallel Earth who is recruited by Reed Richards into joining the Illuminati. Marvel Studios wants Robert Downey Jr back as Stark, and this is an opportunity for him to reprise the role without tarnishing his sacrifice in Endgame.”

He also adds, “Notice I said Stark but not Iron Man. Kevin Feige doesn’t want a rehash; nevertheless, it doesn’t mean this Stark won’t toss on the armor if needed. This Stark will have Spider-Man idolizing him on his world, too, but it’s Miles Morales and not Peter Parker. (Don’t worry: Tom Holland isn’t going anywhere.) Whether RDJ (Robert Downey Jr) agrees to this, only time will tell.”

In July, Avengers: Endgame’s showrunners had an interview with BroBible. In this, Anthony Russo said that Secret Wars would be bigger than everyone’s imaginations. Joe said, “You know, I read that when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that — that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together.”

He added, “I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. Anth and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they’re heroes in their own stories, so it’s all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. To execute something on the scale of the Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale.”

Adding to this, Anthony said, “It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga.”

To all the Robert Downey Jr & Iron Man fans, are you excited about this?

