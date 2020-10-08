Brad Pitt’s Make It Right House In New Orleans To Be Demolished After City Issues Emergency Notice

Brad Pitt’s blighted house at 1826 Reynes St. in the Lower 9th Ward will now be bulldozed soon after receives a “Notice of Emergency Demolition” citing that the vacant building is “in imminent danger of collapse and/or threat to life”. The decree also stated that property will be torn down at the owner’s expense.

The blighted house located at Lower 9th Ward neighbourhood surrounding where the area was largely wiped out by the flood during the Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The house was built by The Make It Right Foundation, a non-profit foundation founded by Brad Pitt in 2007. Brad Pitt established a non-profit organization with an aim to provide affordable homes to displaced residents.

The Make It Right Foundation has nearly built 109 houses in New Orleans, which were designed by architectural superstars such as Shigeru Ban, Thom Mayne and Frank Gehry. Following which, the neighbourhood became a tourist destination for Avante-Garde architectural fans, reports Nola.com.

The report also states that under Brad Pitt’s foundation, the first homes were built in 2008 and by 2015 Make It Right had spent over $26 million on the development. However, by early 2016, the constructions of the buildings were stopped as complaints about the design and construction of some of the houses began to surface.

At the insistence of neighbours, Make It Right house at 5012 N, which was abandoned, was demolished in 2018. The reason was cited that the building suffered because of rain damage and rotting.

Brad Pitt founded Make It Right has been a legal battleground in recent years. His non-profit company had sued the TimberSIL company for $500,000, alleging that the outdoor wood products it produced had led to premature rotting in the Make It Right buildings. However, the outcome of the suit has not been revealed yet, reports the publication.

In 2018, the homeowners had filed a class-action lawsuit against Make It Right alleging that the houses were “deficiently constructed and built” with “defective products.” However, the plaintiffs in the case have not demanded a specific amount for compensation. Brad Pitt fans, what do you think about the same?

