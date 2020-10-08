Game Of Thrones Season 8: Maisie Williams AKA Arya Stark Says She Wanted To Kill Cersei & We Wish That Happened!

If you are a Game Of Thrones fan, we believe you were absolutely disappointed by how the final season of the fantasy show played out. While we were disappointed by the way several plots played out, one of the worst was Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) not dying at the hands of Arya Stark (Maise Williams).

Well, we aren’t the only one who wanted the young wolf to kill the cunning lioness. As per a new book titled Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series, Massie too wished she could be the one to deal the final blow. This book by Entertainment Weekly’s James Hibberd is described as ‘the official, definitive oral history of the blockbuster show.’

Recently TV Line picked some of the book’s most interesting facts, and one of them is of Maisie William. In a quote, the young actress says, “I wanted her to kill Cersei, even if it meant she (Arya) dies.” She continued, “Even up to the point where she’s with Jaime, I thought he’s going to whip off his face [and be revealed as Arya], and they were both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive had been.”

For those who do not know, Cersei Lannister was part of Maisie Williams’ death list that she recited each night before sleeping. Much to our disappointment, Cersei died in the arms of her twin brother, Jamie while being crushed under bricks in Kings Landing. Yup, in case you forgot, this is how one of the biggest manipulators of the season died.

While Arya didn’t get the chance to kill the Lannister Queen, she was responsible for killing the Night King.

The other names on the death list included Joffrey Lannister, Walder Frey, Meryn Trant, Tywin Lannister, The Red Woman, Beric Dondarion, Thoros Of Myr, Illyan Paine, The Mountain and The Hound. Massie Williams’s Arya Stark was responsible for the deaths of Meryn Trant, Walder Frey.

Olenna Tyrell poisoned Joffrey, and Tywin was shot by Tyrion Lannister with an arrow to the heart while on his privy. The Red Woman committed suicide after the conclusion of the Battle of Winterfell by removing her ruby necklace, and Beric Dondarion ironically died saving Arya’s life during the same battle. Thoros Of Myr died by freezing to death while beyond the Wall with Jon Snow and a few other men.

