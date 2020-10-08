The Batman: COVID-19 Story Was A Fake Cover To Hide A 'Not-In-Shape' Robert Pattinson?

Actor Robert Pattinson, who gained immense fame as Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga movies, has been impressing us with his performances in recent films like Tenet and The Devil All the Time. He is currently shooting for his role as the caped superhero in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. But now we hear the relationship between the actor and director is strained.

As per reports, Pattinson was asked to take a break from the filming not because of COVID-19 but because of being out of shape. Another thing we hear is that the future sequels may be in trouble too.

As per a video posted on controversial YouTube personality Doomcock’s channel, he claims that sources have told him that production on The Batman is in turmoil. The cause for the same is a massive falling out between lead actor Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves.

The video by the channel claims that the news of Robert Pattinson contracting COVID-19 was a cover as The Batman director had insisted that the actor get back in better shape. The Twilight actor has earlier said that while quarantining, he didn’t do anything the entire summer to maintain his fitness. As per this report, the COVID news was a ruse to cover up the fact that Pattinson was asked to return home.

According to the video, the relationship between Pattinson and Reeves is so strained that apparently, the director doesn’t want to work with his star again. He is considering scrapping the planned sequels and making the film ‘a one and done’ type deal. The Youtuber also mentioned that he’s been unable to verify the accuracy of this info with another source just yet. We advise the audience to take the news with a pinch of salt.

The trailer of the Robert Pattinson starrer released at the DC fandom. The Batman is currently one of the most anticipated movies. It film also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

