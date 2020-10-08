Some characters are iconic, and hence, one has to be careful which actor plays them. Sherlock Holmes is one such well-written character that if someone fails to portray him to the perfection as mentioned in books, people reject it. Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr have played the intelligent detective in a show and movies, respectively. The latest one was Henry Cavill for Enola Holmes. Now, the latest update states that Ryan Reynolds will play the detective from Baker Street.

Advertisement

Are you surprised? So are we. We have seen Ryan played the funny and sarcastic superhero Deadpool. The actor left us stunned with his performance in 6 Underground, The Proposal and many such movies. But we never imagined that he would play Sherlock Holmes. But it looks like if things go right, that might happen soon.

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds is eyed to play the iconic character for a Netflix project. As reported by Patreon, a Netflix insider Daniel Richtman revealed that the streaming giant wants the Deadpool actor to play Sherlock Holmes. He also shared some scoop regarding the same.

Richtman said, “Some projects that are listed to be interested in Ryan Reynolds for lead; Another Sherlock film project in development for Netflix. No farther details yet.”

Well, it looks like Ryan won’t be replacing Henry Cavill or Robert Downey Jr or anyone who’s already playing Sherlock. This is going to be a new project with Canadian actor solving cases.

Meanwhile, recently, Ryan shared a new trailer of his upcoming movie Free Guy. The trailer received an immensely positive response from the masses. Free Guy is helmed by Shawn Levy and also stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Jacksepticeye. The film is expected to hit the screens in December 2020.

Currently, Ryan Reynolds is busy with the shooting of Red Notice. A few days ago, he shared pics of taking COVID-19 tests on the sets. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ritu Arya.

Do you want to see the Deadpool actor portraying Sherlock Holmes? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Must Read: Miro BLASTS WWE! Talks On Erectile Dysfunction & S*x Addict Storylines That Would Have “Killed’ Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube