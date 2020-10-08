Rusev, now Miro, has a hell of talent but unfortunately, never was used to his full potential in WWE. Despite being a heel, the man was loved by many and upon his release by the company unanimously, everyone was left heartbroken.

Thankfully, the Bulgarian Brute found his calling and joined AEW. He is really happy there and enjoying an overwhelming response. But despite all such positivity around, the pro-wrestler still has a sour taste in the mouth for Vince McMahon led company. And well, it has a valid reason for it.

While talking on AEW Unrestricted, Miro recently opened up about some storylines that were pitched to him by WWE. Just like him, they are even more shocking for his fans. He discussed that Vince wanted to show him with erectile dysfunction and then as an s*x addict.

Miro said, “They wanted CJ (Lana) to say that I’m an s*x addict. But the original pitch was that I had erectile dysfunction. They really wanted to kill me completely. I don’t think in anybody’s eyes how the babyface has erectile dysfunction, and he’s somewhat of a good guy. You can’t prove that, and there’s nothing wrong with that….., but that was not the case here.”

He further added that even though his request to drop the storyline was ignored, luckily the idea was never used.

“There was no coming back from it. There’s absolutely no coming back from it. And I told him, ‘Vince, this is gonna bury me completely.’ You already had the man that took my wife……. I just told him no, it’s a bad idea if we do the s*x addict thing. So, he went for it right away. But thank god, thank god, I didn’t have erectile dysfunction as a character,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rusev who recently joined AEW (All Elite Wrestling) under the ring name, Miro, revealed the ‘greatest heel ever’ according to him. And per his choice, it’s none other than Randy Orton. Yes, you read that right! the Viper is the favourite one of the Bulgarian Brute.

In the career of around two decades, Randy Orton has impressed fans with several heel turns. He enjoyed a remarkable stint with Triple H led ‘Evolution’ and saw a humongous rise when he started to ‘hear the voices’.

