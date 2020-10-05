Chris Jericho is a powerhouse of pro-wrestling and there’s no single doubt on it. He has always been brilliant with in-ring performances and well, his mic skills need no introduction. In his reign in WWE and now, in AEW, he has fought the best of the best talents. But what if we say, he was supposed to have a fight with the legendary boxer, Mike Tyson?

Yes, you read that right! It’s not us spreading any rumours but Jericho himself made this surprising revelation. The dream contest was planned for the recent pay per view, All Out. The veteran fought with Orange Cassidy instead of Tyson.

Speaking during the latest edition of Chris Jericho’s Saturday Night Special, the pro-wrestler said, “Originally, I was supposed to work with Mike Tyson at the September pay-per-view, All Out II, and we just couldn’t get it done in time. The second match I had with Orange (Cassidy) was originally going to be the Mimosa Mayhem Match, but we moved it to the rubber match position.”

It’s sad that the dream match didn’t happen as planned but we would love to see Chris Jericho taking on Mike Tyson, in future.

Meanwhile, recently he made one revelation which truly came as a shocker. It was related to his title match against Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) at WWE Live event of 2016.

On Twitter, one user posted a picture comprising match card of WWE’s 2016 Live event held in Asheville, North Carolina (July 2016). It even had a fixture between Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose for World Heavyweight Championship. To user’s surprise, Jericho retweeted the picture and shocked everyone by revealing the amount he was paid for the event.

Surprising it might sound but Jericho revealed getting paid just $750 for the match. Considering the stature of Y2J and brand value of WWE, the amount is truly disappointing. This reply from the star wrestler was proof that he’s still not able to get over his sour feelings for WWE’s leadership.

Both Jericho and Dean Ambrose (as Jon Moxley) are now happily engaged with AEW.

