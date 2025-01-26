Jake Paul doesn’t just box like his life depends on it. He prepares like it, too! And the secret behind it? Let’s say it’s as unconventional as his rise from Disney star to undefeated boxing sensation. The man known as “The Problem Child” dished on his intense pre-fight routine, and it’s not all jabs and uppercuts. There’s some serious bedroom strategy involved.

Paul’s unique ritual reportedly includes abstaining from s*x for weeks leading up to a fight. But here’s the kicker: his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, plays her own cheeky role in tempting him to break that discipline. According to Paul, she’s a master at testing his willpower, teasing him just enough to keep his focus sharp. “It’s tough, but it works,” Paul said.

This ain’t the first time Jake Paul’s unconventional methods have raised eyebrows. His fight against Mike Perry was another chapter in his polarizing career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer entered the Tampa arena like a gladiator, literally. Draped in a Roman-inspired outfit and rolling in on a chariot, Paul embraced his showman persona. But it wasn’t just theatrics; the fight ended in a TKO victory for Paul, improving his record to an impressive 10-1.

Not everyone was impressed, though. UFC legend Conor McGregor tore into Paul after the bout, calling him “the biggest p***bag I’ve ever seen.” The Irishman’s gripe? The significant weight difference between Paul and Perry and accusations of Paul juicing. McGregor didn’t hold back, taking to social media with a series of scathing posts that left no doubt about his disdain.

“Juiced out of his head,” McGregor wrote, slamming Paul for “sh***ing himself” despite a supposed 40-pound advantage. He even accused Paul of cherry-picking opponents, pointing out that the only time Paul fought someone his own size, Tommy Fury, he lost. Fans chimed in, echoing McGregor’s sentiments. “He’s a cherry picker,” one commented. Another said, “Only fought real competition once, and he lost. Says a lot.”

McGregor didn’t stop there. He also fired shots at Mike Perry, releasing him from the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) roster, a league McGregor partially owns. After Perry’s defeat, McGregor declared him “released,” mocking his “dirty boxing” style and suggesting he pursue other ventures. This sudden dismissal marked a sharp turnaround for McGregor, who had supported Perry before the fight.

Ever the provocateur, Jake Paul clapped back in his post-fight press conference. “Conor’s on Twitter, on his yacht,” Paul said, “but guess where he’s not? In the ring fighting me.” With his characteristic bravado, Paul declared McGregor was “scared of Jake Paul from Disney Channel.”

