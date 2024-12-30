The year 2025 will start with a bang for all the sports enthusiasts out there. Conor McGregor has hinted at an exciting comeback to combat sports with a boxing match against social media sensation Logan Paul. According to a news report in The Times Of India, the event is scheduled to take place in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2025.

The news comes as a tremendous New Year gift for the fans of Conor McGregor, who will be making a comeback to combat sports after an unfortunate leg injury put his career on hold. He had suffered this injury about 3 years ago during a match with Dustin Poirier at the UFC 264. McGregor sent the social media into a frenzy after he took to his X handle, hinting at his comeback in a boxing ring and not in an Octagon.

Talking about his post, Conor McGregor informed his fans that the preliminary discussions are on with the Ambani family to stage the much-awaited fight between him and Logan Paul. The report furthermore stated that the event is connected to India’s Visit India tourism campaign and will be taking place in the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Not only this, but Conor is being paid a jaw-dropping $250 million from the bout, which probably marks one of the meatiest deals in boxing history.

Conor McGregor confirmed the event after he shared a tweet by a journalist announcing the match, dropping a red heart and an Indian National Flag emoji. The report further added that the Ambani clan will be facilitating the event. If everything goes well and the boxing showdown between Conor and Logan Paul does happen, it will be one of the biggest visual spectacles of 2025. However, McGregor’s contract with the UFC might pose a problem. However, all the sports fans are manifesting that the event does end up taking place and we get a fight to remember.

Take A Look At Conor McGregor’s Tweets

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024

