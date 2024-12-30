Sandra Bullock has no qualms about admitting that Speed 2: Cruise Control is a movie she wishes she could undo. In a chat, while promoting her movie The Lost City, Bullock openly revealed, “I have one no one came around to, and I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called Speed 2.” And honestly? She’s not wrong. The 1997 sequel to the blockbuster Speed had a sluggish plot that might as well have been cruising in reverse.

For those who somehow missed it, Speed 2 centered on a slow-moving cruise ship heading straight for an oil tanker. You read that right: a boat, not a bus, and the threat? Not a bomb, but an inevitable collision. Talk about an underwhelming follow-up to the high-octane Speed (1994), where Bullock’s character, Annie, and Keanu Reeves Jack had to keep a bus barreling down the highway at over 50 mph, or it would explode. Swap that for a slow boat ride toward disaster, and you can see why Bullock would prefer to forget it.

Bullock didn’t mince words in her reflection on the film: “Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.” The critique wasn’t just aimed at the script. Despite her return to the role of Annie, without Reeves by her side, the sequel failed to capture the same magic. In fact, critics panned the film and left audiences unimpressed. With a tragic 4% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Speed 2 is remembered more for its bizarre plot than its thrills.

While Bullock has been vocal about her regret, she got a laugh, noting that no fans really came around to it. She jokingly added, “Very quiet! Like five people.” The film didn’t inspire the cult following some movies get over time. She joked that those five fans were likely “12-year-olds watching the slow boat”—a humorous jab at how off-the-mark the film was.

Though Speed 2 is widely considered a flop, the film didn’t sink Bullock’s career. Her career surged with hits like Miss Congeniality and Gravity, earning her critical acclaim and international fame. But even Bullock has a few regrets. She laughed, “Every one of [my sequels] has been an absolute stinker.” Though her words were playful, she could hardly be bitter when her film career has skyrocketed, especially when compared to someone like Daniel Radcliffe, whose Harry Potter films were consistently successful.

Still, the Speed 2 misstep remains a defining low in Bullock’s career. The film earned just $150 million worldwide—barely breaking even on its hefty $145 million budget—ultimately, it’s a big reason why Bullock’s thoughts about the movie remain firmly in the “wish I hadn’t done that” camp. With her bright future in projects like The Lost City, we hope Bullock’s subsequent sequels fare better.

