On November 4, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio and became the new US Champion. He won the US championship by defeating the former title holder by delivering a ‘knockout punch’ with a set of brass knuckles at WWE’s recently held Crown Jewel 2023 event at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since then, the YouTuber-businessman has been inseparable from his title belt.

Paul has wasted little time flaunting his championship to his wider audience by wearing the bel everywhere he goes – be it the gym, his bedroom, Wall Street, or even his bedroom. While these places may seem (relatively) normal, the YouTuber-wrestler was also snapped showering with nothing but the championship belt around his hips. Now, AEW wrestler Thunder Rosa has shared her views on him posing n*ked with it.

During an interaction on Busted Open Radio, AEW’s Thunder Rosa shared her honest thoughts on Logan Paul flaunting his WWE US Championship everywhere – including posing with it n*ked while in the shower. As reported by Wrestling Inc, she said, “Logan Paul takes pictures with his title everywhere he goes, even when he’s completely n*ked and wet taking a shower. That thing was wet, soaking wet, the title I’m talking about…”

Thunder Rosa continued, “That’s marketing right there. That man knows what he’s doing… Some people when they win championships just take it to the next level, right?” Talking about fans’ reaction to Logan Paul flaunting his WWE US Championship everywhere he can – from the bedroom to the bathroom, the AEW wrestler added, “We’re all talking about him and, ‘How disrespectful he is with the title.’ No, he’s making the title mean something.”

In case you haven’t seen it yet, here’s a look at Logan flaunting his US Championship Title:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Ogan Paul isn’t the only wrestler who made the news for posing n*ked with a title they won. In the past, wrestlers like Mandy Rose and Shawn Michaels also created a buzz by doing it – and no one had complained.

