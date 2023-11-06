With WWE Crown Jewel 2023 out of the way, all eyes are now set on the promotion’s next big event – the WWE Survivor Series 2023. With the event just days away – it’s scheduled for November 26, rumors continue circulating – and getting stronger, that CM Punk is all set to return to the Stamford-based company.

But is Punk – real name Phillip Jack Brooks, actually returning to the wrestling promotion co-founded by Vince McMahon? A recent BWE report revealed that the Chicago-born wrestler had a call scheduled with WWE board members and that it would be one of the final steps before his return. While details regarding this call and its outcome are unknown, it looks like the 45-year-old controversial wrestler is enjoying the limelight.

A few hours ago, CM Punk took to his Instagram story and name-dropped two legendary WWE authority figures – Phil Zack and Jack Tunney. For those who don’t know, Zacko was previously a part owner of WWF, and Tunney served as the promotion’s former figurehead president, in addition to being a wrestling promoter.

Talking about CM Punk’s story, the former AEW wrestler shared an image of the ‘estimated eCommerce merchandise ranking, based on top sellers pages’ for WWE and AEW wrestlers. While Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Roman Reigns took the top 3 spots (in the same order) on the WWEShop apparel-only list, Punk made it to the second spot in the ShopAEW list. On it, he wrote, “Meeting with Phil Zacko and Jack Tunney at the China club, brother.”

Not just that, Phillip – acknowledging the eCommerce merchandise sale, wrote on the image, “Thank you Fanhausens for keeping Danhausen on this top ten list when I have been off of TV for nearly 8 months. – Love that Danhausen”

Check out CM Punk’s Instagram story here:

While CM Punk name-dropped the legendary WWE authority figures in his Insta story, his fans have been flooding Twitter as news of the scheduled meet with the Stamford-based company circulated. Commenting on the news, one wrote, “Best in the world finally wil come to his real home.”

Another added, “IT’S HAPPENINGGGG”

A skeptical third noted, “I’ll believe it when someone actually puts there name/rep on it. Till then I expect nothing except a wrestling twitter meltdown blaming WWE for no reason when/if he doesn’t return.”

Not trusting the reports, a fourth replied, “’ According to BWE’ Yup, it’s fake.”

A hopeful fifth added, “Not a single site besides him is reporting punk is returning to WWE This is a make or break situation for booze and I really hope he’s right.”

One simply wondered, “How accurate is BWE?”

The backstage feeling within WWE is that CM punk is returning According to BWE, he was schedule for a call with some members of the WWE board of directors. — 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑  (@AdamGoldberg28) November 5, 2023

Do you think CM Punk is returning to WWE and will likely be part of their upcoming Survivor Series (scheduled for Sunday, November 26)? Guess we will have to wait for an official confirmation or decline or till the event actually happens.

