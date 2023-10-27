All Elite Wrestling (AEW) – co-founded and run by Tony Khan, is one of the biggest professional wrestling promotions that give WWE a tough competition. The Jacksonville-based company – which had been making the headlines owing to its wrestlers and jaw-dropping matches, has reportedly faired badly when it comes to the October 25 episode rating.

According to the rating report, the show two-hour weekly television show – that first aired on October 2, 2019, recorded its lowest ratings since June 2020. Read on to know all the details.

Per Wrestlenomics (via Cage Side Seats), AEW Dynamite had 774,000 viewers on TBS for its Wednesday night’s episode in the 18-49 year old demographic. This earned the show a 0.24 rating – the lowest rating it has had in this category on its regular night since June 24, 2020.

As per the report, Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite viewership went down 14.1% from last week’s 901K viewers and was the lowest audience total it had since June 15, 2022. As for the rating, that’s plummeted 22.6% from last week’s 0.31. It’s tied for Dynamite’s lowest rating of 2023 – this year’s June 28 episode also fell to that mark.

Take a look at AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demographic over the last month:

October 4: 800,000/0.28

October 10: 609,000/0.26

October 18: 901,000/0.31

October 25: 774,000/0.24

This week, AEW Dynamite had a lower viewership when compared to WWE NXT’s Halloween Havoc night one. While Dynamite has 774K viewers, NXT had 787K people watching it. However, the AEW show had a higher rating in the 18-49 demographic – 0.24 to NXT’s 0.21. Compared to the same week in 2022, Dynamite’s audience total was down 22.4%, while its 18-49 rating was down 25%.

One of the major competitions AEW Dynamite faced last night was the opening week of NBA regular season games. This clash was Dynamite and the NBA’s first head-to-head clash since June. Typically, NBA competitions have had a negative effect on ratings for AEW. As per the report, AEW Dynamite finished sixth on the cable sports charts for the day, and every program that beat it was either NBA games or basketball-related programming.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: WWE’s Ex-Wrestler ‘Edge’ Adam Copeland Trademarks ‘Ledgend’, ‘The Rogue’ & More Names After Moving To AEW, List Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News