WWE is one of the oldest and most loved wrestling organizations across the globe. The Stamford-based promotion – which helped several wrestlers become global stars, is a platform upcoming and established wrestlers prefer to be associated with owing to the exposure it gives them. And it seems like “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre plans to keep those privileges.

As per a recent report, the Scot wrestler has locked in a new deal with WWE. This news comes just a couple of days after Seth Rollins beat Drew during the World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. It took The Visionary a superkick, a Pedigree, and a Stomp to keep McIntyre down for the three-count and win the title in Riyadh on Saturday.

And here’s the latest. A recent Ring Side News report stated that Drew McIntyre isn’t going anywhere as he’s signed a new deal with WWE. The site reported that BWE revealed on their private X (formerly Twitter) account that The Scottish Warrior has locked in his new contract with the Stamford-based company.

The site noted BWE posting, “Will get you updates on Drew and other superstars contract situations. I have mentioned before that Drew locked his new contract. Just asked for an update on it as some been asking me about it. (sic)” With this being the latest update on Drew McIntyre and his contract, it appears that the Scot is sticking with WWE. We wonder if this decision is McIntyre wanting to lock horns with Rollins again and get revenge.

Drew McIntyre’s previous WWE contract was set to end a little before WrestleMania 40 – scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024. In May 2023, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that Drew would likely leave WWE whenever his contract was over. With reports then surfacing that McIntyre and WWE failed to come to common ground while discussing a new contract, speculation began about Drew potentially heading to Tony Khan’s AEW.

