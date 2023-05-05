As per some strong reports, WWE is going to face a major blow as it is said that Drew McIntyre will be leaving the company soon. But before that happens, the company has reportedly already charted out a big plan to make most of Drew’s time available. His character is going to get more engaging, and fans will definitely love it. Keep reading to know more!

McIntyre has been one of the major players for WWE in the last few years. His transformation and overall run have been impressive, earning him a strong, loyal fan base. However, the pro-wrestler wasn’t seen in action post-Wrestlemania 39, triggering speculation about his future with the company. Amid it, he was recently drafted to RAW.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Drew McIntyre may leave WWE whenever his contract is over. However, before that, he is expected to turn heel. Yes, he’s rumoured to make a smashing return and then face Seth Rollins for the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

Dave Meltzer said, “They could turn Drew McIntyre heel and you know, especially with him possibly leaving, that’s probably the best move and then have him in a program with whichever of the two Cody or Seth Rollins they want to be as the number one guy in the brand for a while.”

Is it said that Drew McIntyre and WWE failed to come to common ground while discussing the new contract. After leaving the company, it is speculated that Drew will be joining Tony Khan’s AEW.

