Back in the Uncharted era, Tom Holland set his sights on a different kind of adventure—a live-action Jak and Daxter adaptation. Not just any adaptation, though. Holland wanted it weird, dark, and dripping with indie vibes. “I would like to make a Jak and Daxter movie,” Holland shared, pitching the idea as an A24 project. Yes, the same A24 is known for Hereditary and Moonlight. Imagine an elf boy and a sarcastic ottsel (that’s otter-meets-weasel, FYI) roaming alien worlds in a moody, arthouse rendition.

“I would play Jak,” Holland said, throwing himself into the casting mix, “but I would make it A24, so it was really weird and dark.” Bold? Definitely. He even doubled down, specifying it would be a live-action take on Naughty Dog’s iconic platforming franchise. The pitch? Outlandish. The potential? Intriguing.

For those unfamiliar, Jak and Daxter were staples of the PlayStation 2 glory days. Naughty Dog’s trilogy—plus a few spin-offs—delivered fast-paced action, expansive worlds, and quirky storytelling. Think dystopian landscapes, eco-powers, and lovable oddball characters. The series, while beloved, has been dormant since its heyday. Holland’s idea? It’s a wild card that might revive the franchise most unexpectedly.

But why A24? The studio is known for pushing boundaries with films that are as unconventional as captivating. Pairing that with Jak and Daxter’s offbeat charm could’ve been something no gamer—or cinephile—saw coming.

Holland’s idea wasn’t entirely off-brand for PlayStation. The company’s PlayStation Productions studio was already making waves. Uncharted was its debut feature, while The Last of Us was gearing up for an HBO series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Adding Jak and Daxter to the roster? It might’ve been a snug fit. After all, fellow PlayStation classics like Ratchet & Clank and Crash Bandicoot had already made their comebacks.

Not every day, a Spider-Man star pitches a surreal, live-action take on a video game classic. But Holland wasn’t about playing it safe. His imagination pushed boundaries, blending nostalgia with an avant-garde twist. A live-action elf boy navigating eco-powers in a gritty A24 aesthetic? Fans couldn’t help but picture the possibilities.

Though the idea remained a pipe dream, it showcased Holland’s creative side and his knack for embracing the unexpected. While he moved on to star in projects like a Fred Astaire biopic and Beneath a Scarlet Sky, his Jak and Daxter vision lingered as a tantalizing “what if?”

Jak and Daxter may still be waiting for its big-screen moment, but Holland’s pitch proved one thing: this PS2 classic isn’t forgotten. Who knows? With the right push (and maybe a call to A24), Holland’s weird and dark dream might leap into reality someday. Until then, fans can only imagine Jak and Daxter’s live-action antics.

