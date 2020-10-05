Tom Cruise is globally known as the biggest action star and there’s a reason behind it. Even at the age of 58, the man is unstoppable and his dedication for pulling off breathtaking sequences hasn’t dimed a bit. Recently, we saw his viral bike stunt for Mission: Impossible 7 that made netizens go crazy and now, the star is back in news due to his train shoot.

It was on Sunday when the video started making noise all over the internet. As per the video, Tom is seen standing on the rooftop of a train along with director Christopher McQuarrie. Also, the stunt co-ordinators could be seen present on the train. One can hear “Oh my god” reaction of fans, who recorded the stunt.

Check out Mission: Impossible viral train stunt video ft. Tom Cruise right below:

If you are wondering where Christopher McQuarrie is… pic.twitter.com/BdMf2hgtOJ — Cinephilia & Beyond (@LaFamiliaFilm) October 4, 2020

Kudos to Tom Cruise’s dedication! This man is beyond words.

Meanwhile, it was the last month when Tom and the team started the shoot of Mission: Impossible 7 and it was all over social media. After the resumption of the shoot, a bike stunt went viral which left everyone jaw dropped. In a very zoomed-out video, we saw the actor (what we believe to be) riding a bike on a racing plank set on the edge of a mountain.

That’s not it, he races the bike on the plank and jumps from the cliff with the bike and opens up the parachute mid-air. Post the very famous plane stunt in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Tom Cruise indeed takes the crown with this scene.

Director Christopher McQuarrie recently took to Instagram to announce that shooting of MI7 has officially begun. He also shared a breathtaking photo from the set in which an unidentified man was spotted atop a scaffolding with the picturesque mountain view engulfing the background. He captioned the photo, “Action… #MI7 Day 1,” hinting that the production’s first day back in full swing.

Apart from Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson, the film also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Peg, Vanessa Kirby and Esai Morales. The film is slated to release at November 19, 2021.

