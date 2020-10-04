Some characters from several movies and series remain forever etched in our minds. Money Heist’ Professor, played by Alvaro Morte, is one such character who enjoys a great fan following. He is nothing like the rude or strict Professors we have dealt with in real life. Talking about the strict one, no one can forget Virus, played by Boman Irani in 3 Idiots.

Advertisement

Both characters are unique in their ways. The Professor from La Casa de Papel listen to his team and explains everything like a friend. In fact, he is the reason the lives of his students or gang members have entirely changed. He doesn’t just go by the books but uses the knowledge to conduct thrilling heists.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Virus is exactly opposite of the Money Heist Professor. He is all about judging people on the basis of their bookish knowledge. Virus isn’t open to the idea of his students telling him the truth. Remember, what happened with Aamir Khan’s Rancho tried to show him how one shouldn’t believe anything that’s written in the book? Yes, we all have been there at some point in our lives.

Netflix India shared a hilarious reel video featuring Professor from Money Heist and 3 Idiot’s Virus. On the video, for Alvaro Morte’s character, they wrote, “Professor we all want”. Then appears Virus riding his cycle, and the text reads, “Professor we get”. After seeing this video, all we can say is where’s the lie here? That’s precisely the reality of each one of us.

“Us to Virus: Bella jao, Bella jao, Bella jao jao jao! #CrossoversNobodyAskedFor #MoneyHeist #3Idiots #Professor #Virus #Memes”, captioned Netflix India.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Meanwhile, Money Heist is all set to enthral the audience with its fifth and final season. The shooting commenced last month. Along with Alvaro Morte, actors like Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó, Miguel Herrán and others have also joined the shoot in Spain.

On a scale of one to ten, how much do you relate to this Netflix India meme? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland To Ft. Alongside Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube