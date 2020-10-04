The year 2020 has been dry as far as Marvel movies are considered. In the past ten years, this is the first time where no MCU movie has released in the theatres. Black Widow was supposed to release in May and then November 2020, but that’s not happening either. Amid all these, many speculations regarding various superhero movies are grabbing headlines. One such film is Tom Holland starter, Spider-Man 3.

After Spider-Man: Far From Home ended on such a shocking note, the curiosity for the third movie is relatively high. In the mid-end-credits scenes, Mysterio manages to reveal Spidey’s identity as Peter Parker and blames him for all the attacks that happened. Since then, reports of new characters, new villains and superhero joining Parker in the third film kept getting attention.

The latest news about Spider-Man 3 is big and exciting. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played the superhero years ago might join hands with Tom Holland in the threequel. Yes, you read it right! As reported by FandomWire, Marvel is in talks with both the actors to star in the film alongside Holland.

The sources mentioned that the three heroes would come together to fight the various villains returning in Spider-Man 3. One such big villain is Jamie Foxx’s Electro. If that’s happening, it means Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might wear their Spidey suits again!

However, Marvel Studios is yet to confirm the news. Until then, we can only hope that the information is true and the trio come together and form a Spiderverse of their own!

Meanwhile, talking about Spider-Man 3, the shooting is yet to begin. It was supposed to start this year; however, the pandemic ruined all the plans. Tom Holland has been busy for the past two months with his other non-MCU projects. The actor is currently enjoying all the praises coming his way for his Netflix movie, The Devil All The Time. It also stars Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson, and Bill Skarsgard.

Do you want to see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland together in a movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

