Benjamin Keough Buried Alongside Grandfather Elvis Presley In Graceland

Elvis Presley’s grandson Benjamin Keough who passed away due to suicide at the age of 27 in Calabasas, California, has been laid to rest alongside his famous grandfather in Graceland. He died on July 12. Later that month, a funeral was held for him.

Keough was the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband, singer-songwriter, Danny Keough. On October 1, it was confirmed on Graceland’s Facebook page that he had been buried at the property alongside Elvis and other members of the Presley family.

The Facebook post read, "Benjamin Storm Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley." Have a look at the post here.

Graceland, located in Memphis, Tennessee, is also the resting place of Keough’s great-grandmother Gladys Presley, great-grandfather Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.

According to The Daily Memphian, Benjamin Keough’s burial was the first to take place at Graceland in 40 years, with the last being Elvis’ grandmother in 1980 and the first since the home has been open for public tours.

Following an autopsy back in July, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his cause of death as a shotgun wound.

As per the statement released by Lisa’s rep to E-News that she absolutely adored the boy and was utterly devastated by her tragic loss. The statement read, “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley”

Benjamin Keough had reportedly signed a USD 5 million record deal with Universal in 2009. The 27 years old Keough was also included in the footage of Liza’s 2012 music video for the ‘duet’ with Elvis for his 1954 song “I Love You Because”

