It’s tough to picture anyone other than Marlon Brando as the infamous Don Corleone in The Godfather. His portrayal of the mob boss became legendary, with his iconic voice, physical transformation, and those unforgettable mannerisms. But, as with most things in Hollywood, The Godfather wasn’t without its behind-the-scenes drama.

Brando almost didn’t get the role, despite Mario Puzo and director Francis Ford Coppola fighting tooth and nail to get him in the part. Paramount Studios wanted someone else, and a slew of other stars, some of them not even actors, were considered for the role. Imagine The Godfather with a completely different Don! The fight for Corleone almost turned into a Hollywood showdown, but in the end, Brando’s test reel had everyone eating out of his hand, securing his place in cinematic history.

1. Charles Bronson

Charles Bluhdorn, the Paramount CEO with no cinematic background, thought Charles Bronson was the perfect choice for Don Corleone. Bronson was a huge star thanks to The Magnificent Seven and The Dirty Dozen. But, while he excelled at gritty epics, his tough-guy persona wouldn’t have captured the subtle depth of Corleone’s character. Paramount wanted him, but Coppola and Puzo had other ideas. Imagine a Bronson-led Godfather, the intensity would’ve been turned up, but with less simmer and more explosion. A different mafia, indeed!

2. Richard Conte

Richard Conte, with his Italian-American roots and experience in noir films, seemed like a natural pick for Don Corleone. Though he didn’t land Vito’s role, he made his mark as a rival mafia don, Emilio Barzini. His sharp looks and background in dramatic roles gave him the mafia credibility, but Paramount executives thought he wasn’t the “big name” the movie needed. Still, Conte’s smooth but sneaky portrayal of Barzini shows he could’ve had a shot at Corleone if the winds had blown differently.

3. Laurence Olivier

Legendary actor Laurence Olivier was considered for Don Corleone, but his agent shot down the opportunity, claiming he was too ill. We’ll never know whether it was a scheduling conflict or a genuine health concern. Imagine Olivier’s gravitas and methodical delivery. While Brando’s approach was more raw and unpredictable, Olivier would’ve brought a refined elegance to the role. The world of The Godfather would’ve been much more buttoned-up if Olivier had taken on the infamous Don.

4. Carlo Ponti

Carlo Ponti, the famous movie producer, wasn’t even an actor, but he had Italian roots and a connection to Paramount executives. He was suggested for the role of Don Corleone based on his “paternal” qualities, and, frankly, his personal ties to Hollywood’s elite. He may have had the right “vibe” according to studio heads, but Ponti’s true talent lay behind the camera. He wasn’t meant to be Vito, luckily, he stepped aside and helped create the conditions for Brando to embody the role.

5. Elvis Presley

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll wanted a piece of Hollywood’s crown. In 1971, Elvis Presley set his sights on The Godfather, hoping to play Vito Corleone. Yes, Elvis. Though he was desperate for a serious role, Brando’s path to the part wasn’t easy to knock down. Presley’s audition was rumored to be more of a friendly gesture than a real shot at the role. He eventually got the chance to audition for Tom Hagen, but whether he ever took it is anyone’s guess. Corleone, meet the King.

6. Anthony Quinn

Oscar-winner Anthony Quinn was no stranger to playing Italian characters, so he seemed like a logical choice for Don Corleone. But his strong, imposing screen presence could’ve clashed with Brando’s more subtle, introspective take on the role. Quinn had the acting chops to pull it off, he was a two-time Academy Award winner after all, but his portrayal of mob bosses in films like The Don Is Dead was more fiery, less restrained. If Coppola had gone with Quinn, the Corleone family might’ve had a fiercer patriarch.

7. George C. Scott

George C. Scott, known for his role in Patton, was another actor considered for Corleone. His tough-guy persona and no-nonsense delivery made him a natural for mafia roles, but his performance would’ve been a whole different beast. Brando’s vulnerability and emotional depth brought something unique to Corleone that Scott, though brilliant, might not have been able to replicate. Imagine Scott’s intensity in the role, which is more blunt force trauma than simmering menace. Still, Scott’s Oscar win in Patton proved his dramatic range.

8. Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra lobbied hard to play Don Corleone, and it’s easy to see why: he had the Italian-American background, the fame, and the mob connections. He even asked director Coppola directly. But while Sinatra may have looked the part, Coppola wasn’t convinced. Sinatra got a consolation prize as Johnny Fontaine, a character loosely based on his own life, but he hated the portrayal. In fact, he disliked The Godfather so much that he refused to appear in The Godfather Part III. Talk about a mobster meltdown.

9. Raf Vallone

Italian actor Raf Vallone, known for his role in The Italian Job, was considered for Don Corleone, but his lack of major English-speaking roles worked against him. He was a seasoned actor in Italy, but American audiences didn’t know him as well. Vallone eventually got a role in The Godfather Part III as Pope John Paul I, but never got his shot at the role of Vito. His dream of playing the patriarch in The Godfather didn’t materialize, but he did make a mark in the franchise, albeit much later.

10. Orson Welles

Orson Welles, the mastermind behind Citizen Kane, wasn’t shy about wanting to play Don Corleone. He even personally told Mario Puzo that the role should be his. With his commanding presence and deep voice, Welles certainly had the gravitas to play Corleone. But Brando’s transformation into the character was just too iconic to overshadow. Though Welles never got the part, it’s fun to think about what might have been. His version of Vito would’ve been a lot more theatrical, but would it have been as memorable? Hard to say.

