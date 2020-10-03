The first official trailer of the much-awaited film The Witches has been released online to give a tease of the Grand High Witch’s menacing plans. Anne Hathaway plays the role of the diabolical witch in the HBO Max’s upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl’s graphic novel of the same name.

The film is directed and co-written by Back to the Future fame Robert Zemeckis. The movie takes place in the 1960s Alabama and follows a young boy Jahzir Bruno and his grandmother as they encounter a coven of witches while on vacation. Unfortunately, the young boy’s seemingly normal life is about to be ruined by the arrival of Grand High Witch, who hates children.

The Grand High Witch uses the potion to turn children into mice. As the boy is among those falling victims to the witch’s spell, the tough but loving grandmother stops at nothing to foil the witches’ evil plans.

Watch the official trailer here:

According to the official description of the film, “reimagining Dahl’s beloved story for a modern audience, Zemeckis’s visually innovative film tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe-undercover-to carry out her nefarious plans.”

The film is based on Roald Dahl’s book and the screenplay is written by Zemeckis with Kenya Barris and Guillermo del Toro. It is produced by Zemeckis along with Jack Rapke, del Toro, Alfonso Cuaron and Luke Kelly. While executive producers of the film are Jacqueline Levine, Marianne Jenkins, Michael Siegel, Gideon Simeloff and Cate Adams.

The cast of the film includes Stanley Tucci as Mr Stringer (the hotel manager who unwittingly hosts the witches’ convention), Chris Rock as the Narrator, Kristin Chenoweth as a Mouse, Charles Edwards as Mr Jenkins, and Morgana Robinson as Mrs Jenkins among others.

Originally the film was scheduled to release in theatres this month, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. has planned to release it to HBO Max on October 22.

