Several projects in Hollywood were abruptly shut down after coronavirus pandemic struck the world. Now the industry is slowly reeling back to normalcy with all the precautionary measures in place. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Stranger Things 4 for a long time now. The series has finally re-entered production and the crew marked the occasion by posting a creepy behind-the-scenes photo.

Stranger Things’ social media handle has been teasing fans with tidbits for upcoming seasons. The account has now shared another post which appears to be an appropriately strange photo of clapboard in front of an eerie clock. Take a look at the picture shared by the Twitter handle.

The picture shared on the social media handle is enough to get fans hyped about what’s to come in Stranger Things 4. However, it wouldn’t be surprising as many fans are already speculating as to what the clock means for the new episodes.

Originally, Stranger Things 4 shoot began in February in Lithuania. Later, another schedule of the shoot was supposed to take place in New Mexico and Atlanta, but the filming was abruptly stopped in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the writing staff did still find ways to be proactive during the quarantine. The team completed the scripts for the season during the shutdown. As a result, there seems to be a change in the show’s typical creative process and the stars have now already noticed it.

Now after a seven-month hiatus due to COVID-19, Stranger Things 4 has resumed shooting. Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and others also shared the same pic as above on their social media. The teen alien-busters are all ready again to thwart those Lovecraft-inspired horror creatures. The creators of the show have assured that fans will get to see a whole new lot of surprises as the central characters graduate from middle to high school. Interestingly, the plot unfurls even outside the town of Hawkins.

Previous reports revealed that David Hopper is alive and fans are now restless to catch another glimpse of the character in the series.

