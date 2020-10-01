Money Heist Season 5: ‘Professor’ Álvaro Morte Teases Fans With ‘Hi, There’ Selfie!

When there’s a craze about a particular show, fans go berserk if the star cast shares anything on social media. A lot of people are waiting for Money Heist Season 5 update. But the makers and the actors are making sure to keep everything under the wraps. Even if anyone shares a normal pic of a book, fans try to find the connection with La Casa de Papel. Something similar has happened with Álvaro Morte’s latest pic.

The La Casa de Papel actor took to his Instagram page to share a monochrome selfie. The actor flaunted the captivating smile that will make all the fans fall in love with him more. The actor is wearing a t-shirt and has no glasses, so he is off from his Professor mode in this picture.

Álvaro Morte captioned the photo, “Hi there! 👋🏻” A true LCDP fan will know these are the golden words Professor says whenever he used to call the cops, especially Raquel. But fans are trying to find the picture to ask about Money Heist Season 5.

One person commented, “Hello Professor! When the hell are you coming on Netflix again?”

Another fan complimented him for the picture and wrote, “You’re killing your fans with these photos😂🤤🤤”.

But looks like it is just a normal selfie and it has nothing to do with Money Heist Season 5 update. He is just teasing his fans with a striking photo.

Check out Álvaro Morte’s pic below:

Meanwhile, the fifth season of La Casa de Papel is going to be the final one. The fourth season ended with Raquel joining the other gang members in the Bank Of Spain. Gandia killed Alba Flores’ Nairobi which left everyone heartbroken. But the thrilling cliffhanger is Najwa Nimri’s Alicia Sierra finding out Professor’s whereabouts.

Fans have many questions regarding season four’s end. But the major one is – Will Alicia join hands with the Professor or not?

A few weeks ago, makers teased that Money Heist Season 5 will have new villains. It gave everyone an idea that despite being the final season, the challenges for the Professor and his gang members won’t slow down.

Who do you think will not die in the final season? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

