Lebron James Pays $36.8 Million For Luxurious Villa With A Celeb History!

In this same year, we have seen several celebrities like Travis Scott, Steve Harvey buying a luxurious property to lead a dream life. Now, joining the list is American Basketball player, Lebron James. Apart from the price he paid, there’s another interesting thing about Lebron’s villa. Below is all you need to know.

Back in July, the reports of the star Basketball player’s deal were doing rounds but now, a lot more details have come out. Reportedly, Lebron has paid $36.8 million for the famous villa. Huge, isn’t it?

Situated in Beverly Hills, the villa was built in 1930 and has a long celebrity history. Initially, it was owned by actor Charles Boyer and remained with him for years. Then it went to actress Katharine Hepburn and in 1986, it was purchased by soap opera pioneer Lee Phillip Bell. And finally, in June 2020, the property was purchased by Lebron James for $36.8 million.

Lebron James’ property includes a sunlight-flooded living room with a vaulted ceiling and exposed ceiling beams, an ethereal dining room set beneath a huge skylight. It also has a carpeted library with built-in bookcases. There’s also a lavish movie theatre present inside.

Further, it includes two detached guesthouses, multiple open-air dining and entertaining areas and a tennis court. The oval swimming pool is also amongst the several other features. Surely, Lebron will be enjoying the time of his life!

Meanwhile, back in May, Comedian-actor Steve Harvey too bought himself a luxurious mansion. Earlier, none other than, comedian-actor Tyler Perry used to stay there.

Speaking about the luxurious pad, Steve Harvey’s Atlanta mansion is spread across 17 acres of land with an area of 35,000 square feet. Situated in Buckhead district, the mansion comprises of the seven-bedroom. It also has an underground ballroom, a huge infinity pool with a bar, illuminated tennis court, gym, spa, theatre, indoor pool, wine cellar and guest house.

Reportedly, Tyler Perry bought the property for $ 9 million in 2007. He later sold it to businessman David Turner in 2016 for $ 17.50 million. This year, Steve purchased it for $ 15 million.

