Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat just in time for Valentine’s Day, unveiling a striking new look for her latest Khy collection.

Dressed in a bold red vinyl bra and matching skintight leggings, the beauty mogul showcased her toned abs, proving she’s in top form after welcoming two children with rapper Travis Scott. With her raven hair cascading down and a sultry red pout to match, Jenner exuded confidence as she posed in a sleek studio at her KC offices.

Kylie Jenner’s New Collection Drops Soon

The new capsule collection, featuring faux leather and oversized fur jackets, will drop exclusively on khy.com on January 28.

‘From your perfect faux leather styles that elevate any look to oversized faux fur jackets that command attention, this capsule collection is crafted to redefine modern luxury to evoke a sense of confidence and to simplify everyday dressing,’ the caption read.

Just a day before, Jenner stunned in another set of campaign images, modeling a dramatic brown faux fur coat paired with sheer black pantyhose and pointed heels while holding a delicate red rose, adding a touch of romance to the collection’s striking visuals.

Kylie Jenner’s New Love Story with Timothee Chalamet

As she continues expanding her fashion empire, Jenner’s personal life is also making headlines. Her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, recently received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner having an intimate dinner with friends in Paris. pic.twitter.com/QMVGe1jQ9g — Timothée Chalamet Photos (@chalametphotos) January 16, 2025

Despite their nearly two-year romance, the couple has remained notoriously private, contrasting Jenner’s previous relationship with Scott. The new power couple have only been pictured together a handful of times since publicly launching their relationship in late 2023.

Chalamet has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor category for his portrayal of Bob Dylan.

