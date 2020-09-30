The Crown Season 4: Netflix Teases The First Look Of Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth & Emma Connor's Princess Diana

Inspired by the award-winning play, The Audience, The Crown tells the inside story of the decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the struggle between her private and public self. The series focuses on the personal intrigues, romances and political rivalries behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th Century.

The Crown series isn’t simply about the monarchy, but is about an empire in decline, a world in disarray and the dawn of a new era.

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

In the upcoming season of The Crown, the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

Season 4 of The Crown shows Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown’s fourth season also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

THE CROWN SEASON 4 ON NETFLIX ON 15TH NOVEMBER!

