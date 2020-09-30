Riverdale & Batwoman's Production Shut Down Due To Delayed COVID-19 Testing?

Even though many shows and films’ shooting has been resumed amid pandemic, the problems for Riverdale and Batwoman have persisted. Due to the delay in processing COVID-19 tests in British Columbia, the shooting of the above-mentioned shows has been delayed as well. It has been heard that the production of the shows has been shut down.

But it’s not like the shooting schedule of only these shows has been affected. Reportedly, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and other shows set in British Columbia have also been delayed. But you guys need not worry as the postponement looks temporary.

As per Variety, Warner Bros. Television is likely to postpone Legends of Tomorrow & Supergirl which was all set to go on floors this week. When the representative of Disney Television Studios was contacted by the portal to know the status of their shows like A Million Little Things, Big Sky and others, it remained unavailable. Netflix’s representative also didn’t give any update on its Vancouver productions.

Well, the problems are there for sure but everything is expected to get back on track soon. Reportedly, at this moment there is only one lab company which has been approved to oversee COVID-19 testing in British Columbia and it’s prioritising schools and local businesses.

Meanwhile earlier this month, the cast of Riverdale reunited for a virtual table read. The CW teen drama which is very popular among youth features four protagonists namely: Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones. The plot of the show revolves around their adventures in the town of Riverdale.

Riverdale’s Mädchen Amick took to Instagram and shared a picture of the virtual reunion of the cast for their first season 5 table read. The photo witnesses the presence of

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Madelaine Petsch. The caption read, “Our #riverdale first table read selfie tradition is a lil different this year 🤷🏼‍♀️ Grateful & excited to be back and can’t wait to squeeze these faces in person!!!! (bummed you can’t see everyone in the gallery grid but they’re there!)”

