No one likes it when their favourite show or movie franchise is called off. Supergirl series fans are currently dealing with this sadness. The CW show stars Melissa Benoist as Kara-Zor-El. Started in 2015, it will end with season 6.

Melissa Benoist took to her Instagram page to make this heartbreaking announcement. The actress wrote, “To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.”

The Supergirl star added, “She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”

“I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪 @supergirlcw,” concluded the actress.

A lot of fans expressed their disappointment in the comments section. One fan wrote, “I’m SO heartbroken!! Why this year?! Wouldn’t you have all waited until next year to announce this?! This year has sucked and I’ve used the Arrowverse shows to get me through it! This is the last news I needed right now! I’m crying and shaking. WHY?! JUST WHY?! 😭😭😭😭😭”.

Another fan commented, “what the actual f*ck i’m losing my first comfort character ever wait.”

Even on Twitter, #Supergirl is trending since the announcement came out. One fan tweeted, “ust DO NOT end the show with Kara in some new relationship that has had no build up that means nothing. If they continue to be cowards, single is also a great option. Kara doesn’t need a random man to be a hero. She deserves better than that. #Supergirl.”

Another wrote, “Today was a hard day. We started by celebrating Kara’s birthday, and ended by mourning the upcoming series end. I don’t know how I would have even processed this without everyone in this fandom. I’m so lucky to be a part of it #StrongerTogether #Supercorp #Supergirl”.

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, talking about the finale, Supergirl season 6 will have 20 episodes. The production of the series will start in October 2020.

