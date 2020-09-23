The pandemic period has been the worst nightmare for many but for Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella, it’s the best time of life. Towards the end of July, the couple welcomed their first child and since then, it’s all amazing.

Nikki and Artem named their son Matteo and through social media posts, it could be seen that both have been perfectly pulling off their parenthood. But what if we say, the duo isn’t at their best in parenting the newborn? Surprising, isn’t it?

While talking to Extra, Artem Chigvintsev said, “We were supposed to take classes and stuff, but because of [the coronavirus pandemic], we couldn’t. We’re not as prepared as we wanted to be.”

Artem Chigvintsev further added that he still can’t believe he’s a dad and the whole feeling is ecstatic.

“I still can’t believe he is mine. It’s always hard to leave him [while filming season 29 of Dancing With the Stars], especially when he is being super cuddly and smiling and all happy. He’s been amazing. … I just want to make him proud. I’m doing it for him,” he added.

Meanwhile, recently Nikki Bella took to social media and congratulated Artem on his return to Dancing With the Stars, in a special way.

The Total Bellas star shared a series of pictures on Instagram. From a baby bump to Artem’s se*y shirtless picture, Nikki shared some beautiful memories while congratulating on behalf of their newborn.

Along with the pictures, Nikki Bella wrote, “Congratulations Daddy!! We are so happy and proud of you! We can’t wait to watch you dance every Monday night on @dancingabc…What makes me the happiest is how happy you are and to see that big smile that you can’t take off your face. Melts me! This photo was taken after my water broke and we were headed to the hospital.”

Nikki Bella continued, “I feel a celebration is in order for @theartemc! Along with popping a bottle of Dom P later, let’s celebrate a timeline of his abs, he’s gonna kill me lol but my man is a SNACK! Swipe left and enjoy!”

