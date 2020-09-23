Over the years, WWE has kept its fans intrigued by trying hands at several things. Be it in-ring action, merchandise or any other medium, the company has always maintained its connection with loyal fans. The pro-wrestling monopoly has always been part of viewers’ drawing room and now, it’s time to get some more personal.

There’s an exciting piece of news coming in, stating the collaboration of the pro-wrestling company and Wines That Rock. Yes, you read that right. And to double our excitement, the collaboration is launching the wine edition of legends- The Undertaker and Ultimate Warrior.

Fans now have a chance to booze with The Undertaker and Ultimate Warrior only by paying $100. But hurry up, as it’s a limited edition.

Here’s what WWE’s press release says about the same:

The Ultimate Warrior was one of the most iconic Superstars in WWE history and captivated audiences around the world with his distinctive ring entrances and larger-than-life personality. The powerful and flavorful wine features a rich and dark 80% Zinfandel and 20% Sangiovese blend from the Northern Coast of California. The bottles will feature three unique corks produced with different images and quotes from the WWE Hall of Famer, hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped in his signature bright neon colours.

The Undertaker Limited-Edition 30-Barrel Series is a premium Cabernet Sauvignon wine consisting of a 30-barrel production run honouring his 30-year anniversary with WWE. Each bottle is marked with an individual number and the barrel it came from, hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped using his signature purple colour while featuring a unique tombstone shape and glow-in-the-dark label.

As both bottle series are numbered, all collectors who purchase WWE wines during the first two weeks of the launch will be added to the WWE Wines priority list and will receive special early notice on all future releases.

