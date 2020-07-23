WWE: The Undertaker VS AJ Styles At Wrestlemania 36 Was Supposed To Have A ‘Metallica Band’ Twist

There’s no denial to the fact that we thoroughly enjoyed The Undertaker and AJ Styles contest of Wrestlemania 36. In fact, it was the best of 36th edition. Despite the absence of a live audience, the first-ever Boneyard match became memorable. If it weren’t the coronavirus pandemic, WWE had some really BIG plans for the match.

Originally scheduled to take place at The Raymond James Stadium, WWE had planned to rope in Metallica band to the contest. Yes, you read that right. The band was going to part of Wrestlemania 36, to glorify the entrance of The Undertaker. But sadly, the pandemic broke out and everything went in vain.

Speaking about the grand plans, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke to Ad Age Remote. She said, “We’ve experimented with cinematic matches. The Boneyard match was like a 20-minute movie sequence and it was cut to Metallica because Metallica was going to be apart of WrestleMania, their music was going to be apart of Undertaker’s entrance. When everything changed, they said ‘we still want to be apart of this if we can, we’re not backing out.’ We were very grateful to Metallica for helping score the entire sequence.”

Truly, Wrestlemania 36 would have been more memorable, don’t you think so?

Meanwhile, The Undertaker recently joined the video-sharing app, TikTok, and hasn’t posted anything since. Without posting a single video and not heavy promotion, he already has 53,000 followers as of now. After staying aloof for a long time, he joined Twitter and Instagram a couple of years ago.

