Amber Heard & GF Bianca Butti Spotted Kissing On Streets Amid The Johnny Depp Row, WATCH

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are both currently involved in the libel trial. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor is suing The Sun over ‘wife-beater’ claims. But it seems, both the individuals have moved on happily in their respective love life. Below is all the scoop you need.

If one remembers, it was barely 2 days ago when Johnny stepped out with a mystery woman. They spent some hours in a club and were even spotted as they headed out together. Well, JD was not the only one enjoying love amid all the tension.

Days after Johnny Depp being spotted with a mystery woman, Amber Heard has been spotted too. She was enjoying the London streets with girlfriend Bianca Butti. For the unversed, the two have been dating for a while now. In fact, they have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In pictures going viral across the internet, Amber Heard and girlfriend Bianca Butti can be seen packing some PDA. Amber could be seen in a black top and paired with blue denim and a black blazer. She had a scarf around her neck which she used as a mask. Chelsea boots and hair tied in plaits finished her look.

Heard could be seen having her arms around her girlfriend. Many pictures even witnessed them hand in hand. They even packed some PDA as the Aquaman actress landed a kiss on her ladylove. It seems the couple is really serious for each other.

Meanwhile, the Johnny Depp libel trial is currently witnessing Amber Heard at the witness box. She has previously made some shocking allegations. From JD throwing bottles at her like grenades to having an affair with Kate Moss – a lot has been revealed.

