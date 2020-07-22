Katie Price Is Shattered Due To Daughter Princess’ Puppy Rolo’s Death!

The 42-year-old reality star Katie Price and her family are devastated with her daughter Princess’ puppy named Rolo’s death. The puppy died in a tragic accident. Read on to know the details.

Last month, the former glamour model brought the adorable puppy for her daughter Princess on her 13th birthday.

Katie Price’s daughter Princess took to Instagram to pay tribute to their little baby. She wrote, “Rip baby boy I love you so much u meant everything to me miss you already 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ @katieprice @peterandre @officialjunior_andre @jrcbullies”

As per a source revealed to The Sun, the puppy was discovered after the tragic accident at Katie Price’s Surrey home. They explained: “Rolo was found dead by Harvey’s carer, and they had to phone Katie to break the news. Katie is devastated and heartbroken and had to call Princess and break the news. Everyone is in floods of tears. It was a tragic accident nobody could have foreseen – it’s no-one’s fault, but Katie can’t stop crying.”

Within the last three years, Katie Price’s four animals have died prematurely. In February, her Alsatian Sparkle was killed after a car accident. Before Sparkle, her dog Queenie was run over by a pizza delivery van in 2018. It was only three days ago; Princess has paid tribute to Sparks. She wrote, “Happy 2nd Birthday Sparks I love you and miss you. 😭🥺💖💖❤️❤️”

We hope that Katie Price and her family get out of Rolo’s trauma, their adorable little baby. Stay tuned for more related updates!

