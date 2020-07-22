Since yesterday, the news of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce has been making noise. The story made headlines after the rapper’s tweets on the divorce which he deleted later. The tweets came a day after he said that his wife wanted to abort their daughter North.

Since all this drama has been happening, fans were expecting a reaction from Kim. Well, the stunning diva has now reacted to the divorce news. On her Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared three long posts. It reads, “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

Kim Kardashian further wrote, “I understand Kanye is a subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. This who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

Another post shared by Kim Kardashian reads, “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly as the media and public give us that the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”

Check out all the posts below:

Well, Kim Kardashian’s post proves there is not going to be any divorce with Kanye West.

