Megan Fox Calls Machine Gun Kelly Her ‘Twin Flame’ & Says “I Could Feel Some Wild Sh** Was…”

The power couple of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker will be seen together in the crime-thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. Since they’ve been together, they’ve never given a joint interview to the media.

It’s the first time when they’ve talked together, and Megan Fox has made some delightful revelations about their relationship. From being ‘twin flames’ to ‘two souls trapped in one body’, let’s see what Megan thinks about this relationship.

Both Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were in a conversation with LaLa Kent, and Randall Emmett for their podcast Give Them Lala… With Randall. Megan said, “I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,'”

She also added, “Because I knew – I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set.”

Megan also called Machine Gun Kelly her ‘twin flame’ and said: “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.”

On the involvement of astrology in their relationship, Megan Fox said “So we’re two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away. I put him through all of this astrology stuff… I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.”

