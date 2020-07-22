Kanye West Wants To Divorce Kim Kardashian, Goes On A Twitter Rant About The Same!

Sometimes, things you say in public come to bite you later in private. That’s exactly what has happened with Kanye West. From the past few weeks, the rapper is grabbing headlines for different reasons. Recently, the Fade singer revealed that his wife Kim Kardashian wanted to abort their daughter North. This revelation received shocking reactions from all their fans.

The musician also shared that Kim compared his life to horror movie Get Out. She had called doctors to lock him up. What’s shocked us the most was Kanye’s tweet on wanting to divorce his wife.

As reported by Mirror.co.uk, on Monday, Kanye West shared multiple tweets where he mentioned about divorcing Kim Kardashian.

The rapper tweeted, “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorce since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for “prison reform”. I got 200 more to go. This is my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favourite rapper but won’t do a song wit me.”

However, Kanye West deleted these tweets later. Check out all the deleted tweets by Kin Kardashian’s husband here.

Meanwhile, since Kanye’s outburst, Kim hasn’t reacted at all. Fans are waiting for her to say something. These divorce tweets have raised many eyebrows about their ‘happy and perfect’ married life.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got married in 2014. The couple has four kids – North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!