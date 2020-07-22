Chris Evans Used His Captain America Charm For A Good Cause & We Love Him More For It!

Chris Evans played a lot of phenomenal characters so far, but he will be loved as Captain America the most. From the First Avenger film to Avengers: Endgame, he portrayed the Marvel superhero for 8-9 years. And guess what? He used this onscreen character for a good cause.

If you’ve been up-to-date about the latest news around Chris, you’ll know he launched his own site called ‘A Starting Point’ (ASP). The site will present simple, sorted and useful information about anything related to politics. It isn’t an easy task to start a website that has a lot of political knowledge in it. That’s when the Gifted actor used his Captain America charm.

On Late Night With Seth Meyers, Chris Evans revealed he used his role as Captain America to get politicians interested in his project, ASP. About his latest initiative, the Avengers: Endgame actor said, “I think, naively, I thought, ‘Well, I’ll just write a letter! Who wouldn’t want to be a part [of this?]’. But obviously, we’re trying to cultivate a new relationship. We have nothing to show; we just have our words. There was apprehension.”

Chris Evans also reassured someone on the phone who told the actor how celebs have earlier tricked Congress members. The Defending Jacob actor said he is “happy to jump on the phone or get a coffee, or whatever’s necessary to put their concerns at ease”.

About using his onscreen superhero role to attract politicians, the actor said, “Being Captain America didn’t hurt. That was the string we were really playing on the whole time. It was nice to use that in a way that got us in the door but didn’t add any pressure.”

Meanwhile, Chris Evans has always been vocal about political and social issues on Twitter. His fans are appreciating his latest initiative all around the world.

