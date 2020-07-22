Justice League: Snyder Cut: ‘Cyborg’ Ray Fisher Made THIS Request To Zack & He Agreed!

Ray Fisher, the actor who play Cyborg in the Justice League, has been very vocal about his support to the Zack Synder cut. The actor recently even withdrew his support from Joss Whedon. Now he has revealed just one request that he wants Snyder to have in his cut that is releasing on HBO max. Read on to know.

Ray Fisher, who has also spoken about Joss Whedon’s alleged toxic behaviour, has now revealed that he did not give his hairstylist the deserved credit in the Justice League.

Sharing an article about diversity and accepting people of colour in the staff as well, Ray Fisher in a tweet wrote, “Despite my asking on multiple occasions, my barber (Wayne Nembhard) was not credited in any capacity for his work on the theatrical version of Justice League. Wayne worked with us for the ENTIRE principle photography process (8 months) and the majority of the reshoots.”

In the tweet ahead, Ray Fisher opened up Nembhard dedicatedly worked on the project. He even revealed he has just one request to Zack Snyder. “Wayne took whatever time was asked of him away from his successful business—a unisex barber salon called Extreme Cutz in St. Albans, UK—to work with us. Too [sic] my knowledge, he was the only Black man to ever grace the hair and makeup trailer. It broke my heart (as I know it did Wayne’s) to watch the credits roll and not see his name appear in any way. When Zack told me about the Snydercut being release, I only had one request: that Wayne be given credit for his work,” Ray Fisher wrote.

Ray in his next tweet revealed that Zack Snyder has promised him to give Wayne credits in his cut of the Justice League. The Snyder cut is set to release on HBO Max in 2021.

