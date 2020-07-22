Russell Crowe ALMOST Said NO To Unhinged; Said, "There’s Absolutely No Way In The World I’m Doing This Movie"

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe is all set for his next film Unhinged. But on the way, he is dropping some big revelations. The actor opened up and said that he almost rejected the part because he wasn’t able to see anything good but a stalker in it. Below is what the actor has to say about it.

Unhinged stars Russell Crowe as The Man, who is on a mission to make a harassed mother’s life worse after a road accident. The actor in a recent interview said how he was disgusted with this character when he was initially offered the role.

Talking to The Project, an Australian show, Russell Crowe said, “I first thought, to be completely honest with you, (there’s) absolutely no way in the world I’m doing this movie.”

Further talking about Unhinged, Crowe said, “Whether it’s something as extreme as somebody walking into a place of worship with a gun or a nightclub or whatever, this kind of character with humanity drained is becoming, it would seem, something that we now have to deal with on a regular basis.”

“A year ago, I would have said, ‘It’s a genre movie’… Now, it seems to be some kind of resonant poem about the situation that we find ourselves in,” Russell Crowe added.

Meanwhile, it was recently when Russell opened up that he is guilty of not giving his kids enough time.

Unhinged also stars Caren Pistorius and Gabriel Bateman, and is set for a July 31 release in the US theatres.

