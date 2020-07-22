Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark from Game Of Thrones stirred excitement amid her fans and family as she announced her pregnancy. While Joe Jonas and Sophie have been receiving all the love across, reports now suggest that her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas has turned out to be her biggest support system.

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra who is practising self-isolation with husband Nick Jonas separately is constantly in touch with Sophie Turner. It is being said that Priyanka Chopra is helping her to prepare for the baby.

A source close to Nick Jonas, talking to Hollywood Life about Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “Priyanka is so sweet and has been checking on Sophie in any way she can despite being quarantined with Nick. Of course, she misses spending time with Sophie Turner and wishes she could be there to be more hands-on during her pregnancy. But Nick’s health has to come first and the whole family has been so supportive.”

“Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been FaceTiming with Sophie Turner to stay updated on how she’s feeling, and how she’s preparing for the baby. And once it’s safe and the time is right, she can’t wait to be reunite with them and see their baby once it’s born,” the source added.

However, it is yet unclear when Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will be welcoming the little munchkin. But as per the same Hollywood Life report, they are nearing the D-day. The source said, “Sophie is very close to the finish line and the baby could be born at any moment and the whole Jonas family is rallying around to support her and Joe. Joe’s parents are in L.A. now so that they can be here when the baby’s born. It will only be Joe that gets to go with her to the hospital because those are the current [COVID-19] rules but they are in Los Angeles and will stay until after the baby is born.”

For the unversed, the news about Sophie Turner’s pregnancy broke in January. The couple has been spotted various times taking walks. However, the pandemic has given them much time to live the time without going too much public about it.

