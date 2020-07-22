Good Morning America Producer Daisha Riley Passes Away At 35, Co-Host Michael Strahan Confirms The News

Good Morning America producer Daisha Riley is no more. The Emmy Award-winning producer passed away at 35.

In a tribute segment, Good Morning America (GMS) co-host Michael Strahan said the producer was funny and brilliant and, above all, kind. He also said that while people may not know her name, they have seen her “incredible work” over the past 14 years.

Michael Strahan shared the news with viewers on Tuesday, “One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young and talented producer, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away.” He continued, “She rose through the ranks over the years on our show, working on stories that have made so many of you, our viewers, smile and tear up. Her legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling.”

Adding further Strahan said, “You might not have known Daisha Riley’s name, but if you watched GMA for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story.”

He continues further, “Daisha Riley could write a breaking news piece with lightning speed. On features, she could make you cry with her exquisite use of words.” He added, “And when Amy [Robach] interviewed the cast of Game of Thrones, you’d better believe that Daisha made sure that set actually had a throne to make the actors’ jaws drop.”

GMA’s senior executive producer, Michael Corn, wrote he was “heartbroken” over Riley’s death. Anchor Robin Roberts also paid tribute to Riley on Twitter writing: “Daisha Riley was a remarkable woman….talented, creative, kind, a beautiful soul in every way. Condolences to her beloved family. Our @GMA family loved her and will be forever grateful to have experienced Daisha’s grace & grit.”

Daisha Riley was a remarkable woman….talented, creative, kind, a beautiful soul in every way. Condolences to her beloved family. Our @GMA family loved her and will be forever grateful to have experienced Daisha’s grace & grit. 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/3bNbmtb0rr — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) July 21, 2020

May her soul rest in peace.

